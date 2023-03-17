His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh discusses bilateral economic cooperation with Korean Minister for Trade

His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, received His Excellency Ahn Dukgeun, Minister for Trade of the Republic of Korea, and his accompanying delegation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to discuss a n…

His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, received His Excellency Ahn Dukgeun, Minister for Trade of the Republic of Korea, and his accompanying delegation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to discuss a number of files of joint interest.

During the meeting, His Excellency Al-Sayegh discussed with His Excellency Ahn Dukgeun ways to deepen bilateral relations between the UAE and the Republic of Korea in various areas of strategic partnership, especially strengthening cooperation in the economic and trade fields for the benefit of the two countries and peoples.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation