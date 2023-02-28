His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan Meets HE President Filipe Nyusi During State Visit to Mozambique

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, embarked on a state visit to Mozambique. During his visit, HE Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan met with HE Filipe Nyusi, President of Mozambique, to discuss the longstanding constructive bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and Mozambique.

The meeting aimed to explore future opportunities for collaboration between the two countries in various sectors, including trade, investment, and tourism. Both officials emphasized the importance of continuing to strengthen ties between the UAE and Mozambique and expressed their eagerness to work together to achieve mutual benefits.

HE Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, as well as their wishes to HE President Nyusi and the people of Mozambique for further development and prosperity.

HE Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan stated: “I was pleased to meet with HE President Nyusi to discuss ways to further enhance the relationship between our two countries. Mozambique is an important partner for the UAE across many fields, and we look forward to exploring new areas of mutually beneficial collaboration.”

The UAE and Mozambique have enjoyed a strong relationship for several decades, with cooperation spanning various fields such as energy, infrastructure, and development. The visit of HE Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan further underscores the commitment of the UAE to bolstering these ties and advancing opportunities for future collaboration.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation