UAE stands in solidarity with Brazil and offers condolences to flood victims

The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Federative Republic of Brazil over the victims of floods and landslides that resulted in a number of deaths and injuries and caused significant damage.

 

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Brazilian government and people, as well as to the families of victims, wishing a speedy recovery for all the injured.

 

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation