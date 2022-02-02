Hisense Announces Appliance partner for Season Four of MasterChef South Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hisense, provider of high-performance cooking and home appliances, has announced it will be an appliance partner for the highly anticipated fourth season of MasterChef South Africa. As the creators of reliable smart home appliances that meet the demands of modern consumers, Hisense will support contestants to cook and bake their way to victory with the Hisense HHU60GAGR Hob and Hisense BI5223BB Oven.

“We are proud to sign on as an appliance partner for MasterChef South Africa’s fourth and most exciting season yet. Hisense looks forward to being the right hand for contestants, while also supporting South Africans to reimagine their daily lives with locally-made appliances that incorporate cutting-edge technologies, quality design, and warm service,” said Patrick Hu, marketing director of Hisense South Africa.

Featuring a space-saving front knobs control design and auto-ignition function, the Hisense HHU60GAGR Hob will help contestants save time and maximize their cooking area while whipping up inventive new dishes. The cast-iron pan stand keeps kitchenware steady, and Flame Failure technology protects chefs’ safety throughout the show’s 20 episodes.

When it comes to baking, the Hisense BI5223BB Oven cooks dishes quickly and evenly with its heated Turbo Fan, while delivering the same qualities as a wood-burning oven with its unique cavity shape. Coupled with the Cooling System Plus, removable inner glass door and steam clean function, the oven is fit to tackle any challenge in the MasterChef kitchen or the home kitchen.

Hisense SA will launch a series of campaigns, including digital campaigns, Competition Promotion, DSTV and YouTube ads, to promote its products, covering TV and white goods as well. Hisense’s other cooking appliances, such as Hisense HBO60201 Oven, Hisense H60STEB Hob, Hisense HHO60PABL Extractor, and Hisense HFS90GA5ES Free Standing Cooker, will also become attractions during the partnership.

MasterChef South Africa’s fourth season will see 20 contestants battle it out over 20 episodes for a grand prize of R1-million and the coveted title of MasterChef. The latest season will also welcome an all-new judging panel, which includes celebrated chef, food stylist and award-winning author Zola Nene; Gregory Czarnecki, the award-winning head chef at The Restaurant at Waterkloof; and South African culinary legend and Fresh Living magazine editor Justine Drake.

MasterChef South Africa season four premieres on Monday 28 February 2022 on M-Net (DStv Channel 101) at 18:00.