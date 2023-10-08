HM King receives cable from Speaker

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, received a cable from the Speaker of the Council of Representatives Ahmed bin Salman Al Musallam, marking the opening of the second session of the sixth Legislative Term.

The Speaker said the royal address and directives guide national action towards further achievements to serve the kingdom and its people.

He affirmed that the support of His Majesty for the Council of Representatives emanated from the democratic approach led by His Majesty, affirming that it was a source of motivation for the council.

Source: Bahrain News Agency