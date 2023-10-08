HM King receives cable from Shura Chairman

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, received a cable from Shura Council Chairman Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh, marking the opening of the second session of the sixth Legislative Term.

Chairman Al Saleh commended the speech delivered by His Majesty at the opening, affirming that it sets the course for further national advancement and development, and successes delivered by national action.

Chairman Al Saleh pledged commitment to upholding national fundamentals, continuing to strengthen cooperation to achieve more growth and prosperity, achieve sustainable development goals in all sectors, and maintain peace and stability.

