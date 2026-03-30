How companies are reducing business travel emissions through small digital changes, according to Holafly for Business

DUBLIN, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As companies face increasing pressure from investors, regulators and ESG commitments to reduce their carbon footprint, corporate travel is emerging as an area where small operational changes can deliver measurable impact. New insights from Holafly for Business highlight how rethinking the way employees stay online abroad can contribute to more sustainable global mobility while also helping companies avoid significant roaming costs.

In today’s corporate environment, data access is essential for professionals on the move. From navigating unfamiliar cities to managing bookings, communicating with teams and accessing real-time information, uninterrupted data access underpins productivity across international travel. As Holafly’s broader research shows, internet access is no longer a convenience but a cornerstone of modern travel, with 27.7% of business travelers ranking speed and reliability among their top connectivity priorities.

At the same time, sustainability is becoming a central pillar of corporate strategy. The United Nations’ 2030 Agenda has placed increasing emphasis on reducing emissions across all sectors, including business travel, which remains a significant contributor to corporate carbon footprints. In parallel, companies are also under pressure to optimize travel spend, with global business travel expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels, increasing scrutiny over both cost efficiency and environmental impact.

Against this backdrop, digital-first technologies such as eSIM are gaining traction as a practical way to address both challenges simultaneously. By eliminating the need for physical SIM cards, eSIM solutions remove emissions linked to manufacturing, packaging, shipping and disposal, while also enabling companies to better control mobile data costs across international operations.

Holafly estimates that replacing traditional SIM cards with eSIM technology can save approximately 114.7 grams of CO₂ per user. For a multinational company with 40,000 employees using corporate mobile lines while traveling internationally, this could translate into a reduction of around 4.6 tonnes of CO₂ emissions, roughly equivalent to the annual emissions of a typical passenger car. As Earth Month puts sustainability into sharper focus, corporate travel is increasingly shaped by solutions that combine efficiency with responsibility.

“Companies don’t need to overhaul their travel programs to make progress on sustainability,” said Alex Bryszkowski, VP of Holafly for Business. “With Holafly for Business, they can reduce emissions linked to physical SIM cards while also gaining greater control over mobile data costs and ensuring employees with peace of mind from the moment they arrive. It’s about making global mobility simpler and more aligned with corporate sustainability goals.”

About Holafly

Holafly is the global leader in eSIMs for travelers, offering coverage in over 200 destinations. With an outstanding 4.6/5 rating on Trustpilot and more than 15 million satisfied users, it has become the preferred eSIM choice for international travelers. Its unlimited data offering ensures peace of mind anywhere in the world.

Media contact: press@holafly.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001172113