HRH Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa congratulated by HH Shaikha Fatima bint Mubarak

Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Wife of His Majesty the King and President of the Supreme Council for Women (SCW), was congratulated by HH Shaikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU) in the U…

Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Wife of His Majesty the King and President of the Supreme Council for Women (SCW), was congratulated by HH Shaikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU) in the UAE, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood & Childhood (SCMC), Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), on the 22nd anniversary of the establishment of the Supreme Council for Women.

HH Shaikha Fatima praised the role of HRH Princess Sabeeka in leading the SCW's efforts aimed at promoting women’s advancement across all fields, within the framework of the comprehensive development process led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Source: Bahrain News Agency