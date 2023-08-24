King Hamad Global Center for Peaceful Coexistence receives EU Special Representative

Shaikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Secretary General of the King Hamad Global Centre for Peaceful Coexistence, received Luigi Di Maio, Special Representative of the European Union (EU) for the Gulf Region.The Secretary-General praised Bahrain-EU co…

Shaikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Secretary General of the King Hamad Global Centre for Peaceful Coexistence, received Luigi Di Maio, Special Representative of the European Union (EU) for the Gulf Region.

The Secretary-General praised Bahrain-EU cooperation in promoting tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

The meeting reviewed the various initiatives launched by the center, which fall within the framework of the principles of the Declaration of the Kingdom of Bahrain, in implementation of the directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

The Secretary-General highlighted that the launch of the "King Hamad Award for Peaceful Coexistence" has contributed to motivating international humanitarian efforts in order to achieve peace, stability and prosperity of communities.

The EU Special Representative praised the centre's efforts in spreading the values tolerance and peaceful coexistence in the world, noting the kingdom’s role under the leadership of His Majesty the King in promoting international peace.

The two sides stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation and increasing joint initiatives, praising the significant outcome of organising the two editions of the Bahrain-EU Conference on Freedom of Religion and Belief.

Source: Bahrain News Agency