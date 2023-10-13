HRH the Deputy King meets with the U.S. Secretary of State

Manama, The Deputy King, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, today met with the U.S. Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken.

His Royal Highness highlighted that the Kingdom of Bahrain supports all regional and global efforts to achieve security and stability, which serves as a foundation for continued regional and global development, with the United States of America and its allied countries playing a crucial role in consolidating the foundations of international peace and security.

His Royal Highness highlighted the importance of providing humanitarian relief, food, water, electricity, medical aid, and civilian protection in the Gaza Strip.

His Royal Highness emphasised the Kingdom's support for de-escalation and peace efforts to promote regional security and stability.

The Deputy King affirmed the strength of bilateral relations between Bahrain and the United States, which further bolster strategic partnerships at various levels.

The Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement (C-SIPA) was highlighted as a cornerstone for joint Bahrain-US cooperation across various sectors, notably security, defence, advanced technology, trade, and investment, as well as its contributions to strengthening regional security and economic development.

A number of senior officials also attended the meeting.

Source: Bahrain News Agency