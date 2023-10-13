‘Leaders’ directives to restoral Muharraq’s authentic cultural, urban identity’

Manama, Heads of local Majlises in Muharraq have lauded the keynote speech delivered by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa while opening the second session of the sixth Legislative Term of the National Assembly, in the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

In statements to the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), they commended HM the King’s order to preserve the historical and cultural identity of Bahraini buildings and cities, as well as revive the Isa Al Kabeer Palace.

They also praised HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister’s directives to government entities to activate the plan to maintain the historical and cultural identity of buildings and cities in Bahrain, as well as launch the Muharraq City Development Plan.

In this regard, Mohammed Al Jazzaf affirmed that HM the King’s directives reflect the constant royal interest in preserving Bahrain’s national identity and heritage, adding that the return of Muharraq citizens to their city proves keenness to maintain the authentic social and cultural aspect of Bahraini neighbourhoods.

Ibrahim Al-Doy expressed the delight of Muharraq citizens over the royal directives to take care of Bahrain’s cultural identity and civilisational heritage, in general, and that of Muharraq, in particular, given the iconic city’s rich national history in education and governance, in addition to its being the home to most well-known Bahraini families.

He also commended HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister’s directives to revamp Muharraq and maintain its distinguished deep-rooted identity.

He added that Muharraq’s neighbourhoods have maintained the city’s identity, which is based on social harmony, coexistence and tolerance.

Mohammed Ibrahim Al Hiddi pointed out that the royal directives confirm the great position enjoyed by Muharraq in the hearts of Bahrainis, noting that the local citizens are still committed to the city’s long history and authentic values.

He highlighted Muharraq’s cultural, literary and social institutions, which have always been the destination for writers, intellectuals and visitors who want to learn about the kingdom’s literary and cultural movement which started in the city.

Ghazi Al Merbati extended thanks and gratitude to HM the King for HM’s keenness to preserve Muharraq’s ancient historical and cultural identity, noting that the royal directives have filled the hearts of local citizens with joy.

He asserted that HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister’s visit to Muharraq and directives to implement the royal directives to launch the Muharraq Development Plan reflect HRH’s personal interest in projects aimed at documenting the kingdom’s rich history and gains.

He added that Muharraq has been known for its wide-ranging local and global scientific, literary, cultural and artistic contributions, noting that HM the King’s order and HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister’s directives will contribute to restoring the iconic city’s distinctive features, unique identity and prestigious reputation.

Jassim Buteubanya expressed pride in HM King Hamad’s constant appreciation for Muharraq, affirming the local citizens’ joy over the royal order to uphold Bahraini heritage and authentic traditions.

He added that despite the fast-paced urban progress currently witnessed by Bahrain, Muharra has maintained its tangible social patterns, adding that the city still keeps the palaces and houses of well-known Bahraini families and businessmen, forts, mosques and ancient buildings.

Source: Bahrain News Agency