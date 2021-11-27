REGULATED INFORMATION
Information on the total number of voting rights and shares
Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium),
- Share capital: EUR 4,427,369.69
- Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 25,772,359 (all ordinary shares)
- Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 25,772,359 (all relating to ordinary shares)
- Number of rights to subscribe to securities carrying voting rights not yet issued:
- 105 “2016 ESOP Warrants” issued on November 3, 2016, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 52,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);
- 100 “2018 ESOP Warrants” issued on December 12, 2018, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 50,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);
- 490,500 “2020 ESOP Warrants” issued on February 21, 2020, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 490,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares); and
- 1,400,000 “2021 ESOP Warrants” issued on September 8, 2021, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 1,400,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares).
For further information, please contact:
Nyxoah
Jeremy Feffer, VP IR and Corporate Communications
jeremy.feffer@nyxoah.com
+1 917 749 1494
Gilmartin Group
Vivian Cervantes
IR@nyxoah.com
Attachment