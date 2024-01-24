Inovatec to Exhibit Innovative Cloud Lending Solutions at the AFSA Vehicle Financing Conference & Expo

Leading provider will demonstrate its advanced LOS, LMS and Consumer Portal

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / Inovatec Systems, a provider of industry-leading, cloud-based software solutions for lenders, announced it will exhibit its innovative cloud-based Loan Origination (LOS), Loan Management (LMS), and direct portal solutions at the 2024 AFSA Vehicle Finance Conference & Expo, taking place on January 29 - February 1 at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Nevada. Inovatec will be located at kiosk K27.

Throughout the conference, Inovatec will demonstrate state-of-the-art LOS and LMS. Inovatec's flexible suite of integrated AI-driven solutions empowers lenders with powerful tools to automate workflows, streamline processes, mitigate risk, and enhance customer experiences.

The AFSA Vehicle Conference is the largest AFSA conference, bringing around 700 attendees representing both prime and specialty finance providers for direct and indirect auto financing.

"We are thrilled to be back at the AFSA Vehicle Finance Conference & Expo to showcase our cutting-edge solutions that revolutionize the lending experience," said Bob Metodiev, head of business development at Inovatec. "We are committed to empowering lenders with technology that propels them into the future of lending."

For information on how Inovatec's solutions, visit www.inovatec.com

About Inovatec

Inovatec Systems Corporation's proven cloud-based loan origination and loan management solutions improve business outcomes for lenders in the automotive, power sports equipment, and other industries across North America. Inovatec's uniquely flexible platform empowers lenders to satisfy fast-changing customer requirements, increase revenue, reduce operating costs, and improve customer experiences-all through an intuitive, easy-to-configure and manage interface. For more information, please visit www.inovatec.com.

