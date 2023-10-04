Institute for Public Administration, FranklinCovey Middle Eastsign cooperation agreement

Dr. Shaikha Rana bint Isa bin Duaij Al Khalifa, Director General of the Institute for Public Administration signed a cooperation agreement with FranklinCovey Middle East to establish cooperation and exchange of experiences through projects and training services that the institute is preparing to provide.

Dr. Shaikha Rana said that the institute’s partnership with FranklinCovey aims to exchange experiences in many fields like government innovation, contractual and cooperative studies and research, and training.

It will also contribute to investing in people, by providing the highest quality educational and training services.

Ahmed Shawqi, Managing Director at FranklinCovey Education, said that this partnership aims to achieve common interests related to enhancing the efficiency.

Source: Bahrain News Agency