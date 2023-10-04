Shura Chairman praises Bahraini-Egyptian cooperation

Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh, Chairman of the Shura Council, received Yasser Mohammed Shaban, outgoing Ambassador of Egypt to Bahrain.

The chairman praised the efforts of the ambassador in strengthening bilateral relations, wishing him success in his future assignments.

He commended the longstanding Bahrain-Egypt relations and the strategic partnership between the countries, supported by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and Egyptian President Abdulfatah Al Sisi, in addition to the follow-up of the Bahraini government led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, the Egyptian Prime Minister.

The ambassador expressed his appreciation to the chairman for his interest in boosting Bahraini-Egyptian relations, especially in the legislative work and building parliamentary ties.

Source: Bahrain News Agency