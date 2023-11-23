Institute of Public Administration Launches National Training, Career Development Plan for 2024

The Institute of Public Administration at the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CGB) launched on Thursday the national training and career development plan for the year 2024.

The new plan comes with the Institute's strategic goal of making a great shift in the training process and providing government sector employees with the latest skills that contribute to enhancing efficiency and innovation in job performance.

Acting Director of the Institute of Public Administration Maha Al Marri stated in a press conference that the Institute has developed its strategy within the framework of improving the level of efficiency of the government workforce and ensuring its readiness for the future.

A general framework for quality assurance has been developed through several operational models including indicators and goals, talents and capabilities, technologies, as well as infrastructure, Al Marri added.

Director of the Training and Career Development Department at the Institute of Public Administration Dr. Dana Al Marri said that the new plan is based on the results of an analysis of the needs of government agencies under the Civil Human Resources Law No. (15) of 2016.

The implementation of this plan will contribute heavily to the establishment of a culture of training and career development, building administrative cadres capable of keeping pace with transformations, and achieving sustainability in developing services, she added.

Dr. Al Marri said during the press conference that the training plan includes three development paths and programs, in addition to developing training packages and creating specialized programs that contribute to raising the efficiency of employees in the government sector.

Director of Knowledge Management for Capacity Building at the Institute of Public Administration Al Anoud Lingawi said that the Institute seeks to conclude partnerships in the field of training and development with various bodies, organizations and training institutions locally, regionally and internationally. This is with the aim of enhancing and enriching the knowledge and research content, exchanging experiences in the field of training, and monitoring ways to develop training activities in government agencies.

Director of the training services department at the Institute of Public Administration Ali Al Muhannadi explained that the Institute has recently created a digital platforms department, in line with the digital transformation strategy. The Institute aims to build a digital platform to provide training courses virtually, facilitate employees' access to data, enhance communication among employees and government agencies, as well as support professional development and promote innovation and creativity.

Source: Qatar News Agency