International Court of Justice orders Israeli occupation to end aggression on Rafah

The International Court of Justice ordered the Israeli occupation entity to immediately stop its aggression against the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, and ensure the access of UN investigation committees to the Gaza Strip. The court said in a statement today that Israel must immediately stop its military aggression ,and any other actions in Rafah that may impose on the Palestinian population of Gaza living conditions that could lead to their physical destruction. The court demanded that 'Israel' implement the orders previously issued by the court, provide basic services in the Gaza Strip, increase humanitarian aid routes, and open the Rafah crossing. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency