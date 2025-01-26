International Female Artistic Gymnastics Judges Course Kicks Off in Doha

Doha: International Female Artistic Gymnastics Judges Course, organized by Qatar Gymnastics Federation in collaboration with the International Gymnastics Federation, kicked off Sunday in Doha. The course, which spans five days, has drawn a strong turnout with 85 judges participating.

According to Qatar News Agency, the course offers a series of intensive lectures, both theoretical and practical, covering the latest updates in artistic gymnastics judging. The sessions will be led by Italian expert Donatella Sacchi and Russian expert Lyubova Andreenova.

President of Qatar Gymnastics Federation, Ali Al Hitmi, emphasized during the opening ceremony the federation's commitment to supporting all aspects of the sport players, coaches, and judges across all gymnastics disciplines. This support ensures continued growth and success of the sport in years ahead.

He further noted that the federation aims to advance all branches of gymnastics, including artistic, rhythmic, and trampoline gymnastics, as well as the development of judges. The progress of the sport is reflected in the development of its officials. At the end of the course, participants will take tests after completing theoretical and practical sessions, using the latest scientific tools.