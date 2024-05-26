Invitation to tender – including the cafeteria of Al-Quds University

Jerusalem - Together - Al-Quds University announces the invitation to tender to include a cafeteria for the year 2024/2025 on the university's main campus - Abu Dis, offering food and sweets of all kinds. The bid envelope with the terms and conditions document will be received from the Financial Department, the main campus in Abu Dis, during official working hours from nine in the morning until two thirty in the afternoon, starting from Monday, 5/27/2024 until the end of work on Saturday, 6/8/2024, in exchange for an amount of (300). ) $ non-refundable. A field visit to the tender site facility will be held to answer your inquiries for interested applicants and companies at ten o'clock in the morning on Saturday, June 1, 2024. Bids will be submitted from Monday 5/27/2024 until the end of work on Saturday 06/08/2024 at the Financial Department during official working hours from nine in the morning until two thirty in the afternoon. General conditions for this tender: The university does not commit to the highest or lowest prices depending on the subject of the bid. The cost of publishing this announcement shall be borne by the person awarded the bid. Applicants must have extensive experience and competence in the field under tender. All certificates confirming experience in this field shall be attached according to the conditions stated in the bid brochure. If you have any urgent inquiries, please visit the Service Quality Office in the main campus during official working hours or call: 02-2756200 Source: Maan News Agency