IOF Murders Over 46,913 Palestinians Since Beginning of Israel’s Genocide on Gaza

Doha: The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) murdered at least 46,913 Palestinian civilians and injured at least 110,750 others since the beginning of the genocide that the Israeli occupation has been committing against the Gaza Strip in October 2023, most of whom are children and women.

According to Qatar News Agency, The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that the IOF committed many crimes against Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, murdering at least 14 civilians, injuring at least 25 others, and violating the ceasefire agreement, which entered into force today.

The ministry noted that thousands of other victims whom the ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach remain under the rubble and scattered on the streets.

The ceasefire agreement between the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and the Israeli occupation entered into force Sunday morning.