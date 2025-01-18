QC Launches “Voices of Hope and Future” Booklet

Doha: Qatar Charity (QC) has issued the “Voices of Hope and Future” booklet, offering an inspiring platform for sponsored youth to advocate for humanitarian issues, express their perspectives, and amplify their voices on a global scale.

According to Qatar News Agency, the booklet showcases the results of a competition organized by the initiative, encouraging university students under its sponsorship to author articles addressing significant social issues and global challenges to mark World Day of Social Justice which is annually observed on February 20.

Published in 52 pages in both Arabic and English, the booklet aims to pay tribute to the efforts of participants in the QC-organized competition, as promising writers who take readers on a journey through the ideas of young individuals striving to contribute to building a better future and positively impacting their communities. The contest highlighted the topic of climate as a formidable challenge of achieving social justice.

Rofaqa is one of QC’s humanit

arian initiatives, dedicated to providing comprehensive care for sponsored individuals, concerning children and orphans worldwide through effective programs. It strives to be a leader in promoting social solidarity, serving humanity, and achieving sustainable social development.

Currently, the initiative sponsors over 211,000 orphans, students, individuals with special needs, as well as families and teachers. Additionally, QC’s sponsored individuals in 11 countries participated in the competition, with 121 participants selected and the best 11 articles in English and Arabic being published in the booklet, recognizing their efforts and the significance of these articles.