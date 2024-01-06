Iraqi resistance targets two US bases in Syria

Baghdad, Iraqi resistance announced on Saturday targeting the American occupation forces at al-Tanaf, al-shadadi bases in the countryside of Homs and Hasaka. 'In response to massacres committed by the Zionist entity against Gaza strip, Iraqi resistance fighters attacked two bases of the US occupation by drones in al-Tanaf and al-Shadadi bases in Syria', the resistance said in a statement. Earlier, the Iraqi resistance targeted the American occupation forces in al-Omar oil field in Deir Ezzor countryside. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency