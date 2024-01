Abu Dhabi, Syria's men football team drew with Kyrgyzstan 1-1 in a friendly match that brought them together on Friday in the UAE. Kyrgyzstan scored first in the 48th minute of the match while the Syrian team tied in the 71st minute of the game through player Ibrahim Hisar. The match comes in preparation to the Asian cup tournament due later in Qatar. The Syrian team will begin its participation in the Asian finals on January 13th against Uzbekistan. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency