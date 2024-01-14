Iraqi resistance targets US occupation forces in al-Omar oil field and Green Village

Baghdad, The Iraqi resistance has targeted with drones the US occupation forces in al-Omar oil field and the Green Village in the Deir Ezzor countryside. 'In continuation of our approach to resisting the US occupation forces in Iraq and the region, and in response to the Zionist entity's massacres against our people in Gaza, resistance fighters in Iraq, attacked with drones the occupation base in al-Omar oil field and the Green Village in Deir Ezzor countryside,' the resistance said in a statement Saturday, stressing that it will continue to target the enemy strongholds. Earlier on Saturday, the Iraqi resistance targeted the US occupation forces with a missile barrage at Abu Hajar airport base- Kharab al-Jir in the Hasaka countryside. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency