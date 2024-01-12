Iraqi resistance targets US occupation forces northeastern Syria

Iraqi resistance targeted the American occupation forces on Friday dawn at al-Shaddadi base with missile barrage in southern Hasaka countryside. 'In continuation of our approach to resisting the American occupation forces in Iraq and the region, and in response to the Zionist entity's massacres against our people in Gaza, our resistance fighters in Iraq attacked the occupied al-Shaddadi base with a missile barrage,' the resistance said in a statement. Earlier, the Iraqi resistance targeted the American occupation at Himmo base in Qamishli province with missile barrage, hitting it directly. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency