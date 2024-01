Syrian swimmer Ammar Masri won silver medal in the Arab Age Group Championships, currently held in the Qatari capital, Doha. This medal came in the 50-meter backstroke, adding a new record for the junior category of 29.63. Swimmer Leen Ayyash won golden medal in the 50-meter breaststroke in a time of 34.98 seconds, while Kenan al-Ghareb obtained a bronze medal in the 800-meter freestyle with a time of 8.52 minutes. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency