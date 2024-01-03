Iraqi resistance targets US occupation in Green Village base

Baghdad: Iraqi resistance has targeted the US occupation forces deployed in the Green Village in al-Omar oil field in Deir Ezzor province. 'In continuation of the approach of resisting the US occupation forces in Iraq and the region, and in response to the Zionist entity's massacres against people in Gaza, our fighters targeted the US occupation base in the Green Village inside Syria, at dawn, with drones,'. The resistance said in a statement. Over the past period, Iraqi resistance has targeted the US occupation forces in Syria and Iraq several times, causing direct casualties. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency