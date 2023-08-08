Japan Prepares for Another Typhoon

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) warned Tuesday of the formation of the seventh typhoon, currently approaching Honshu, the largest island in Japan.At noon, Typhoon Lan was located near Minamitori Island, with winds of up to 90 km per hour, the Ja…

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) warned Tuesday of the formation of the seventh typhoon, currently approaching Honshu, the largest island in Japan.

At noon, Typhoon Lan was located near Minamitori Island, with winds of up to 90 km per hour, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

It is expected to reach the southern coast of South Korea on Thursday.

It was forecast to bring strong winds and torrential rain to parts of the southwestern main island of Kyushu from Tuesday evening.

Japan canceled hundreds of flights and advised more than 60,000 families to evacuate some southern areas Tuesday, as Typhoon Khanun, accompanied by heavy rains and strong winds, slowly moved westward days after it swept through Okinawa.

Trains, ferries, and flights scheduled for the next two days were also canceled.

Source: Qatar News Agency