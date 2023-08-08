US State Secretary Stresses Support for ECOWAS Efforts to Resolve Niger’s Crisis

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized his country’s support for the efforts of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to restore constitutional order in Niger, stressing that they are working through diplomatic channels to su…

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized his country's support for the efforts of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to restore constitutional order in Niger, stressing that they are working through diplomatic channels to support these efforts.

Blinken said, in an interview with Radio France Internationale, that he is in regular contact with leaders in Africa, with ECOWAS, with the African Union, and of course, with US partners in Europe, including France.

He pointed out that Washington is trying to advance diplomacy to ensure a return to constitutional order, expressing concern about the developments in Niger.

"The interruption of this constitutional order puts us, and many other countries, in a position where we have to stop our aid, our support, and this will not benefit the people of Niger," he said.

He stressed that "diplomacy is certainly the preferred way of resolving this situation. It is ECOWAS current approach. It is our approach. In any case, we support the efforts of ECOWAS to restore constitutional order." These statements came after the US Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland met on Monday with the leaders of the coup in Niger.

Nuland said in statements that she held "frank and difficult" talks with the military leaders in Nigers capital, Niamey.

ECOWAS announced that the leaders of the group will hold an emergency meeting next Thursday to discuss the situation in Niger after the ruling military council ignored the deadline set to restore the ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

Source: Qatar News Agency