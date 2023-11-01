Japan’s WAFUU.COM: 20-Language Global Expansion, 1200%+ Growth

Operated by QRESTIA Inc., WAFUU.COM is a Japan-based e-commerce site that offers a curated selection of Japanese cosmetics, snacks, anime, games, and gadgets. We aim to share the allure of Japan globally, offering multi-language support and extensive shipping options.

TOKYO, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The world’s fascination with Japanese culture is far from waning, and WAFUU.COM, operated by QRESTIA Inc., has taken ambitious steps to meet this global demand. The growth rate of over 1200% (compared to the same month last year) is attributed to an expansive product range, multi-language support, the impact of a weaker yen, and an expanded target audience.

This initiative was brought to life by a team deeply passionate about sharing the beauty of Japan. WAFUU.COM has recently expanded its offerings by initiating shipping to 70 countries and adding support for 20 languages, breaking down previous challenges of restricted shipping zones, high shipping costs, and language barriers to reach an even wider audience than before.

This growth suggests that our multi-language platform is effectively reaching countries that previously had limited access to Japanese products. As we continue to refine the user experience, several future upgrades are planned to make the platform more user-friendly. “We have always aimed to build a bridge between Japan and the rest of the world, and this new initiative helps us do just that,” says FUKADA HIDEMASA, CEO of QRESTIA Inc.

Before pivoting to its current e-commerce model, WAFUU.COM was engaged in a business that actively utilized web marketing. This well-honed expertise and experience have been seamlessly transitioned into their new venture in cross-border e-commerce. Product selection is backed by comprehensive market research and AI technology, taking into account both global and local Japanese trends as well as online and offline purchasing data. Building on previous experience with multi-language business operations, the company has also accelerated its multi-language support, making Japanese products more accessible than ever. This multi-faceted approach ensures a product lineup that resonates with a diverse customer base.” For more information, visit https://wafuu.com/

