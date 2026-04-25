BEIJING, April 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — During Auto China 2026, JETOUR International successfully held its first-ever global Business Annual Conference for its dual brands, JETOUR and SOUEAST, under the theme “TOGETHER & FORWARD.” The event brought together more than 1,000 partners from 100 countries and regions. The conference focused on key topics including JETOUR’s global strategic deployment, the upgrade of the “Travel+” ecosystem, technological innovation, and its NEV roadmap, to build a new blueprint for the development of both brands together with global partners. As JETOUR’s first dual-brand global conference, this event with over 1,000 participants not only marks a new stage in JETOUR’s global expansion but also reflects the high recognition and unwavering confidence of global partners in the JETOUR and SOUEAST brands.

JETOUR International Holds First Dual-Brand Global Business Annual Conference, Surpassing 2.26M Sales

Group Empowerment to Drive Dual-Brand Globalization

Yin Tongyue, Chairman of Chery Automobile Co., Ltd., attended the conference and emphasized that the Group will continue to share cutting-edge technological achievements in NEV, intelligence, and hybrid off-roading with JETOUR and SOUEAST. This will fully support the strategic implementation and global expansion of both brands, providing strong empowerment to dealer partners to achieve high-quality, win-win development. Adhering to the philosophy of “In somewhere, For somewhere, Be Somewhere”, we are committed to building a trusted local brand and bringing the “Travel+” culture to the world.

Deepening “Travel+”Strategy for a New Era of Value Leadership

Launched in 2018, JETOUR has consistently adhered to the “Travel+” strategy, an all-scenario lifestyle development model beyond basic mobility. The inclusion of SOUEAST into this strategic layout has enriched the strategy’s connotation, optimized its ecosystem, and boosted its in-depth development.

At the conference, Li Xueyong, Executive Vice President of Chery Automobile Co., Ltd., stated that JETOUR will deepen the “Travel+” strategy for brand upgrading and build a differentiated dual-brand matrix to serve diverse users. The Group will fully support JETOUR in building global capabilities in localized manufacturing and R&D, quality control and end-to-end supply chains, driving the comprehensive growth of JETOUR International’s global business.

Global R&D Optimization for Enhanced Competitiveness

Solid technological strength underpins the strategy’s implementation. Dai Lihong, President of JETOUR Auto, stated, “JETOUR has long been committed to building a global R&D system, having established more than 10 R&D centers worldwide, with over 100 top R&D experts with global vision. Every product has undergone comprehensive and rigorous localized validation, which has forged the global quality of JETOUR products.” Moving forward, JETOUR International will continue advancing the “Travel+” strategy and increase technological and product innovation investment. Powered by the C-DM super hybrid system and GAIA architecture, JETOUR and SOUEAST will focus on new energy and intelligent technologies, improve the dual-brand product portfolio to cover full travel scenarios, and provide solid technical and product support for global dealers’ market expansion.

Record Sales of 2.26 Million Units Worldwide

Empowered by the “Travel+” strategy, JETOUR has achieved rapid global development known as the “JETOUR Speed” via innovative products and global layout. As of the end of March 2026, its cumulative global sales topped 2.26 million units, making it the world’s only automotive brand to exceed 2 million cumulative sales within seven years of founding. Ke Chuandeng, President of JETOUR International, reviewed the brand’s global development and shared future plans. He stated: “Over the past 8 years, JETOUR has grown from a startup into a global brand, staying true to the “Travel+” strategy. Together with our users and partners, we have built a product matrix and ecosystem for diverse travel scenarios. Moving forward, we will continue to deepen”Travel+” strategy and turn it into a cultural symbol, delivering a mobility lifestyle that resonates emotionally and fosters a sense of belonging for customers worldwide.”

JETOUR International Holds First Dual-Brand Global Business Annual Conference, Surpassing 2.26M Sales

JETOUR now operates in 100 countries and regions with over 2,000 sales and service outlets. Its 2025 Middle East sales rose over 80% year-on-year. The brand ranks No.1 in the boxy SUV segment in nine markets including the UAE and Chile, and leads Chinese SUV brands in 15 markets including Saudi Arabia. Refreshed in 2024, SOUEAST has expanded to 48 countries and regions, achieving outstanding results in Egypt, climbing to 4th in the passenger vehicle segment and 6th among all local automotive brands in just one year.

Win-Win Cooperation: Together and Forward

During the conference, JETOUR held a session on new energy, enabling global dealer partners to collaboratively analyze cutting-edge industry trends and explore opportunities and challenges in the new energy era. The innovative marketing session spotlighted evolving global market dynamics, facilitating exchanges on advanced marketing concepts and operational strategies. This conference significantly enhanced practical experience sharing among regional market partners worldwide, while deepening strategic mutual trust between JETOUR and its global dealers. It has injected robust momentum into the dual-brands’ global expansion.

Facing the profound transformation of the global automotive industry, JETOUR International will take technological innovation as its core driving force and uphold win-win cooperation as its foundation for development. Deepening its “Travel+” strategy, it will join hands with global partners to unlock shared opportunities and pursue a new chapter of high-quality development.

JETOUR international – jetourinternational.pr@gmail.com

JETOUR AUTO

Jinhua Road, Jiujiang District

Wuhu, Anhui, 241000

China

Tina Liu

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