Jordan, France Warn of Regional Escalation

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his French counterpart, Jean-Noel Barrot, currently visiting Amman, called for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, warning of the dangerous escalation in the region. The two ministers emphasized the urgent need to deliver sufficient humanitarian aid to both Gaza and Lebanon, underscoring the continued cooperation between Jordan and France in ensuring the provision of such assistance. They stressed the importance of de-escalating regional tensions to prevent the region from descending into a full-scale war. They also highlighted the need to support Lebanon's security, stability, and constitutional institutions, including the election of a new president. Both ministers called for the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and reaffirmed their commitment to ongoing cooperation in efforts to achieve security and stability in the region. In addition to regional matters, the ministers discussed bilateral relations, expressing th eir mutual desire to enhance cooperation across various sectors. Source: Qatar News Agency