Jordanian, Lebanese Foreign Ministers Discuss Developments in Lebanon Over Phone

Doha: Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his Lebanese counterpart, Youssef Rajji, discussed via phone the bilateral relations between the two countries and the latest developments in Lebanon.

According to Qatar News Agency, during the call, the two ministers emphasized the need to fully implement the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and the Israeli entity in all its provisions. Safadi also stressed the importance of immediate international action to halt Israeli aggression against Lebanon.