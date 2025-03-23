Ministry of Municipality Engages in Global Earth Hour Initiative

Doha: The Ministry of Municipality participated today in the global event “Earth Hour” by switching off the lights in its main buildings from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM.

According to Qatar News Agency, the ministry’s participation in this global event reflects its engagement with community initiatives, its support for efforts to reduce carbon emissions, and its commitment to environmental safety and combating climate change. It also aligns with the objectives of the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030, as part of Qatar National Vision 2030.