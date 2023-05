President Kenya Dr. William Ruto received a written message from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, pertaining to the two countries relations. According to Saudi press agency (SPA), the message was handed over by S…

President Kenya Dr. William Ruto received a written message from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, pertaining to the two countries relations.

According to Saudi press agency (SPA), the message was handed over by Saudi Ambassador to Kenya Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Salman, during a meeting with the Kenyan president on Friday.

During the meeting, they discussed matters of common interest between the two countries.

Source: Qatar News Agency