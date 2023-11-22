3 People Died in Landslide in US State of Alaska

Washington, At least three people are dead and three others are missing following a "large landslide" in southeast of Alaska, US officials said.

According to US media reports, rescue teams in the state were able to find three bodies, while three others, including two children, are still missing. A woman was rescued and transported to a hospital for treatment. Rescue teams continue to search for the missing individuals and have warned of the possibility of further landslides in the area due to the weather.

The landslide occurred two days ago in a mountain near the city of Wrangell in the state due to heavy rains and strong storms. The landslide buried three houses in a residential area with a population of about two thousands people. Additionally, it resulted in the closure of a highway, power outage in approximately 75 houses, and uprooting of trees.

Source: Qatar News Agency