King Salman Club Cup: Al-Sadd Defeat Al-Hilal 3-2, Top Group B

Al-Sadd of Qatar managed to snatch a 3-2 victory over Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia in the match that brought them together on Sunday at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium, in the second round of Group B competitions of the King Salman Club…

Al-Sadd of Qatar managed to snatch a 3-2 victory over Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia in the match that brought them together on Sunday at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium, in the second round of Group B competitions of the King Salman Club Cup, currently held in Saudi Arabia and continues until August 12.

Algerian Baghdad Bounedjah, Tarek Salman, and Ecuadorian Gonzalo Plata scored for Al Sadd in the minutes 40,51, and 90+4, while Brazilian Michael Delgado and Salem Al Dosari scored for Al Hilal in the 10th and 68th minutes.

With this result, Al Sadd raised its score to 4 points at the top of Group B, while Al Hilal's balance stopped at one point. Wydad FC of Morocco and Al Ahly Tripoli of Libya have two points each, as they tied earlier Sunday 1-1.

Source: Qatar News Agency