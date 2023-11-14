Know how to manage and prevent diabetes for a better life

ISA proudly supports World Diabetes Day 2023 with its awareness campaign

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The International Sweeteners Association (ISA) proudly renews its support to World Diabetes Day (WDD), organised each year on 14th November by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and in 2023 with the theme ‘Know your risk, know your response’.1

1 in 10 adults worldwide, approximately 537 million people, have diabetes and half a billion more are at risk of developing type 2 diabetes.2 Though, type 2 diabetes and its complications can be delayed or prevented by adopting and maintaining healthy habits, including following a balanced diet and being physically active. This is why the ISA joins the call to help increase awareness of diabetes risk and response.

Discover the latest nutritional guidelines for diabetes management

Knowing your risk of type 2 diabetes to help delay or prevent the condition is important. Knowing what to do and eat for better diabetes control is also vital! The ISA supports health professionals in staying informed of the latest evidence-based nutritional guidelines to inform discussions with patients on diabetes prevention and management. Hence, the ISA online campaign for World Diabetes Day 2023 aims to raise awareness about the importance of knowing what to eat for diabetes prevention and management, while sharing the latest nutritional guidelines for diabetes management and the recommendations for the intake of low/no calorie sweeteners in diabetes:

Watch the ISA video presenting recent clinical practice and nutritional guidelines for diabetes management , including about low/no calorie sweeteners

, including about low/no calorie sweeteners Download the new ISA factsheet for healthcare professionals on low/no calorie sweeteners in diabetes

Discover chapter 5 of the ISA booklet dedicated to “ Low/no calorie sweeteners, diabetes and cardiometabolic health ”

” Join the ISA webinar organised together with the Brazilian Society for Food and Nutrition (Sociedade Brasileira de Alimentação e Nutrição – SBAN) on 1st December 2023 on the theme “Recommendations and regulation on the use of low/no calorie sweeteners: Global and Brazilian perspectives” (more information to be available soon).

Low/no calorie sweeteners as part of healthy diet for people with diabetes

Alongside other cornerstones of diabetes management, a healthy diet has the potential to improve glucose control, reduce the risk of diabetes complications and improve quality of life. Diabetes and nutrition-related organisations globally recognise that low/no calorie sweeteners can be safely used by people with diabetes to help reduce overall energy and sugars intake without affecting blood glucose control, and thus be a helpful strategy to aid with glycaemic control and weight management.3-8 This was recognised, among others, in the “Evidence-based European recommendations for the dietary management of diabetes” updated in April 2023 by the Diabetes and Nutrition Study Group (DNSG) of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD)3 and by the American Diabetes Association (ADA) in their annually updated “Standards of Care in Diabetes” including the ADA’s current clinical practice and medical nutrition therapy recommendations.4

ISA activities for World Diabetes Day 2023 have been endorsed by diabetes organisations including the Brazilian diabetes association (ANAD)9, the Brazilian Association of Diabetes Educators (ANBED)10 and the Brazilian Federation of Diabetes Organisations (FENAD).11

