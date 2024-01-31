KS Bancorp, Inc. (KSBI) Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Cash Dividend

SMITHFIELD, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / KS Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PINK:KSBI), parent company of KS Bank, Inc. (the "Bank"), announced unaudited results for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Company reported net income of $1.5 million or $1.35 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to net income of $2.3 million or $2.11 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The decrease in net income of $833,000 was primarily attributable to the increased cost of funds as a result of the rising rate environment of 2022 and 2023.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, the Company reported net income $6.2 million, or $5.60 per diluted share compared to $7.6 million, or $6.82 per diluted share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $5.0 million compared to $5.9 million at December 31, 2022. Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $840,000, compared to $782,000 for the comparable period ended December 31, 2022. Noninterest expense was $3.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $3.7 million in the comparable period in 2022.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, net interest income before the provision for credit losses was $20.3 million, compared to $20.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. Noninterest income was $3.2 million for the twelve month period ending December 31, 2023 compared to $3.3 million for the same period ended December 31, 2022. Included in the noninterest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was a one time gain of $230,000 on the sale of other real estate owned, and a $82,000 gain on the prepayment of Federal Home Loan Bank advances. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, noninterest expenses was $15.3 million, compared to $14.1 million for the same period ending December 31, 2022. This increase is primarily attributable to increases in staffing, compensation, and benefits.

The Company's unaudited consolidated total assets increased $67.2 million, to $613.6 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $546.4 million at December 31, 2022. Net loan balances increased by $59.2 million to $472.9 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $413.7 million at December 31, 2022. The Company's investment securities totaled $98.0 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $98.5 million at December 31, 2022. Total deposits increased $63.4 million to $545.0 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $481.6 million at December 31, 2022. The increase deposits included a $40.8 million increase in core deposits. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, short-term borrowings decreased $5.0 million. Total stockholders' equity increased $8.2 million to $40.4 million at December 31, 2023, from $32.2 million at December 31, 2022. The increase in stockholders equity is primarily attributable to $6.2 million increase in retained earnings as a result of net income. In addition, accumulated other comprehensive income declined $2.0 million for twelve months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to December 31, 2022.

At December 31, 2023, nonperforming assets consisted of nonaccrual loans of $892,000, which represented less than 0.20% of the Company's total assets. There were no foreclosed real estate owned at December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses at December 31, 2023 totaled $3.8 million, or 0.79% of total loans.

Commenting on the fourth quarter results, Earl W. Worley, Jr., President and CEO of the Company, "KS Bank had a tremendous year in terms of balance sheet growth. Net total assets increased $67.2 million or 12.3% for the year. Our net loans and deposits increased $59.2 million or 14.3% and $63.4 million or 13.2%, respectively. We are proud of the new relationships that we continue to build within each community we serve that is fueling our asset growth. In addition, while net income decreased primarily due to the significant increase in net interest expense, the net income result of $6.2 million for 2023 was the second highest reported net income in the history of the company. The significant increase in interest rates and the pace of increase during late 2022 and 2023 have been challenging. As interest rates moderate, we are poised to continue to generate positive results for all of our stakeholders."

In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share for stockholders of record as of January 29, 2024 with payment to be made on February 8, 2024.

KS Bank continues to be well capitalized according to regulatory standards with a Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 9.67%, compared to 9.44% at December 31, 2022.

KS Bancorp, Inc. is a Smithfield, North Carolina-based single bank holding company. KS Bank, Inc., a state-chartered savings bank, is KS Bancorp's sole subsidiary. The Bank is a full service community bank serving the citizens of eastern North Carolina since 1924. The Bank offers a broad range of personal and business banking products and services, mortgage products and trust services. There are nine full service branches located in Kenly, Selma, Clayton, Garner, Goldsboro, Wilson, Wendell, Smithfield, and Four Oaks, North Carolina. There is a loan production office in Dunn, NC which opened in April, 2022. Additionally, the Bank has received regulatory approval to build a full service branch in Dunn, NC to be completed by the end second quarter of 2024. For more information, visit www.ksbankinc.com.

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

KS Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition December 31, 2023

(unaudited) December 31, 2022*

(Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks: Interest-earning $ 15,962 $ 4,558 Noninterest-earning 2,983 3,162 Time Deposit 500 5,100 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 98,047 98,576 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 978 1,021 Loans 476,679 418,809 Less allowance for loan losses (3,765 ) (5,069 ) Net loans 472,914 413,740 Accrued interest receivable 2,389 2,093 Foreclosed assets, net - - Property and equipment, net 11,050 9,347 Other assets 8,788 8,753 Total assets $ 613,611 $ 546,350 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits $ 545,038 $ 481,565 Short-term borrowings $ 12,000 $ 17,028 Long-term borrowings 11,248 11,248 Accrued interest payable 432 117 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,415 4,156 Total liabilities 573,133 514,114 Stockholder's Equity: Preferred stock, no par value, 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding Common stock, no par value, 3,500,000 shares authorized; 1,107,776 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 1,359 1,359 Retained earnings, substantially restricted 47,659 41,453 Accumulated other comprehensive Income (loss) (8,540 ) (10,576 )

Total stockholders' equity 40,478 32,236

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 613,611 $ 546,350

* Derived from audited financial statements

KS Bancorp, Inc and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 31-Dec 31-Dec 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 6,927 $ 5,481 $ 25,580 $ 18,802 Investment securities Taxable 511 476 1,956 1709 Tax-exempt 203 206 815 773 Dividends 10 14 25 22 Interest-bearing deposits 212 269 1,026 747 Total interest and dividend income 7,863 6,446 $ 29,402 22,053 Interest expense: Deposits 2,673 398 8,386 1,051 Borrowings 196 155 761 599 Total interest expense 2,869 553 9,147 1,650 Net interest income 4,994 5,893 20,255 20,403 Provision for loan losses - - 290 - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,994 5,893 19,965 20,403 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 332 323 1,317 1,259 Fees from presold mortgages 5 4 18 21 Other income 503 455 1,884 1,996 Total noninterest income 840 782 3,219 3,276 Noninterest expenses: Compensation and benefits 2,384 2,252 9,480 8,603 Occupancy and equipment 570 584 2,161 2,159 Data processing & outside service fees 237 208 870 826 Advertising 65 49 243 137 Other 693 614 2,592 2,381 Total noninterest expenses 3,949 3,707 15,346 14,106 Income before income taxes 1,885 2,968 7,838 9,573 Income tax 385 635 1,629 2,016 Net income $ 1,500 $ 2,333 $ 6,209 $ 7,557 Basic and Diluted earnings per share $ 1.35 $ 2.11 $ 5.60 $ 6.82

