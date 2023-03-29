Kuwait Bourse Closes Lower

Kuwait Bourse closed down on Wednesday as the All Share Index lost 6.6 points to reach 7,022.69 points, a decrease of 0.10 percent.As many as 91 million shares valued at KD 36.8 million (roughly USD 111.5 million) were traded via 7,655 transactions.The…

Kuwait Bourse closed down on Wednesday as the All Share Index lost 6.6 points to reach 7,022.69 points, a decrease of 0.10 percent.

As many as 91 million shares valued at KD 36.8 million (roughly USD 111.5 million) were traded via 7,655 transactions.

The Main Market Index went down by 33.2 points to reach 5,492.32 points, a decrease of 0.60 percent, through 14.6 million shares done via 1,176 transactions valued at KD 2.2 million (roughly USD 6.6 million).

The Premier Market Index went up by 1.5 points to reach 7,786.30 points, an increase of 0.02 percent through 76.3 million shares done via 6,479 transactions valued at KD 34.6 million (roughly USD 104.8 million).

Meanwhile, the bourse Main 50 Index decreased by 41.41 points to the level of 5,567.37 points, down by 0.74 percent, through stock volume of 12.6 million shares done in 925 deals at a value of KD 2 million (roughly USD 6.6 million).

Source: Qatar News Agency