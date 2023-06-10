MEKDAD, ABDOLLAHIAN DISCUSS BILATERAL RELATIONS, LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Faisal Al-Mekdad, discussed today with his Iranian counterpart, Hussein Amir-Abdollahian, during a phone call, bilateral relations between the two countries and positive developments on the Arab and regional arenas. During the call, they also discussed a number of issues of common concern and the importance of focusing on implementing the agreements between both countries, which were discussed and signed during Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi's visit to Syria. The depth of the relations between the two friendly countries was also emphasized during the phone call.

Source: National News Agency - Lebanon