Lantronix Launches New Open-Q 8550CS System-On-Module Desiagned to Meet the Needs of Edge AI Computing

Production-ready SOM simplifies development and speeds time-to-market of innovative industrial Edge AI devices

Open-Q 8550CS System on Module

IRVINE, Calif., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader of compute and connectivity for IoT solutions enabling Edge AI Intelligence, today announced its new Open-Q 8550CS System-on-Module (SOM). Powered by the Qualcomm Dragonwing QCS8550 processor, this production-ready module provides low-power, on-device Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities, simplifying design and empowering developers to more quickly bring innovative edge products to market.

Lantronix’s Open-Q 8550 is uniquely designed to meet the higher AI/ML requirements of extreme Edge computing, including advanced video and AI applications such as video collaboration, video transcoding, camera applications and integration with Edge AI gateways. Like all Lantronix’s embedded compute technology, this platform uniquely provides a complete solution comprised of hardware, software, Device Management and Services, enabling customers to get to market faster. It is an ideal platform for the development of industrial Edge AI products, including drones, controllers, robotics and industrial handheld devices for a variety of industries, including smart warehousing, manufacturing, transportation, logistics and retail.

“Qualcomm Technologies’ 15-year strategic collaboration with Lantronix supports our mutual goal of delivering integrated, collaborative solutions to elevate the success of IoT, Edge AI and AI/ML technologies to drive the development of advanced-edge applications,” said Suri Maddhula, vice president of IoT Solutions Product Management at Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

“With the support of Qualcomm Technologies, Lantronix is driving seamless AI innovation at the Edge, empowering developers to harness embedded computing and IoT for cutting-edge, industrial-grade solutions. Together, we’re transforming the impossible into reality,” said Mathi Gurusamy, chief strategy officer at Lantronix.

High-Performance Open-Q 8550CS SOM Meets AI/ML Requirements for Edge Computing

The Open-Q 8550CS SOM features an on-device AI engine with premium performance, supporting the higher AI/ML requirements for extreme Edge computing, including Edge devices, Edge servers and Edge AI boxes.

Key features include:

Low power consumption with a 4nm process

Kryo Octa-core CPU up to 3.2 GHz and Adreno A740 GPU

Dual eNPU delivering 48 INT8, 12 FP16 TOPs

Security features include Trusted Management Engine, Hypervisor, Secure Processing Unit, and DDR encryption

Enterprise-level connectivity with Wi-Fi 7 MU-MIMO supporting up to 5.8Gbps

Best-in-class performance across compute processing, camera, AI, security and audio.

Up to 8GB LPDDR5 RAM + 128GB UFS Flash

Android 13 and Linux Yocto Kirkstone

13 and Linux Yocto Kirkstone Dedicated Computer Vision Engine

Multiple MIPI camera and display ports

Multiple high speed connectivity options

Support for Qualcomm Sensing Hub 3.0

Benefits include the ability to:

Enhance video conferencing meeting experiences, automated guided vehicle pathing, smart camera image quality and Edge AI box scalability with its octal-core computing capabilities and 48 AI TOPS tensor performance;

Perform complex 3D rendering and computer vision tasks with a powerful Adreno 740 GPU supporting ray tracing, Open GL ES, Vulkan and Open CL profiles and 4K240/8K60 video decoding and 4K120/8K30 encoding; and

Connect Edge AI boxes leveraging high-speed 2.5G and 10G Ethernet ports.

Open-Q 8550 Dev Kit Speeds Development, Reduces Time-to-Market

Providing an ideal starting point for evaluating the Open-Q 8550CS SOM, Lantronix’s Open-Q 8550CS SOM Development Kit is designed to facilitate easy evaluation of the SOM’s key features, such as the low-power AI subsystem with a dedicated DSP and AI accelerator supporting always-on audio, sensors, contextual data streams and an always-on camera.

The kit supports the evaluation of C-PHY and D-PHY MIPI CSI and GMSL cameras, dual MIPI DSI, DisplayPort, audio, sensors, GNSS, Gigabit Ethernet and many more features. It comes with Lantronix’s Open-Q 8550CS SOM, an open-frame carrier board exposing all the available I/O, and a range of accessories to fast-track product development.

TAA and NDAA Compliant Solutions

Lantronix Open-Q development solutions are TAA and NDAA compliant, ensuring at least 10 years of longevity with strict Bill-of-Materials and rigorous quality control. Backed by more than 20 years of expertise, Lantronix has successfully delivered more than 1,200 hardware and software projects, setting the standard for reliability and innovation.

Lantronix Engineering Services

Lantronix Engineering Services delivers turn-key product development support for its Open-Q platforms and development kits. Backed by unparalleled engineering expertise behind 1,500+ successful products, our development team specializes in camera development and tuning, voice control, machine learning, mechanical and RF design, as well as thermal and power optimization. With cost-effective solutions, we accelerate developers’ go-to-market timelines, ensuring innovation meets efficiency.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global leader of compute and connectivity IoT solutions that target high-growth markets, including Smart Cities, Enterprise and Transportation. Lantronix’s products and services empower companies to succeed in the growing IoT markets by delivering customizable solutions that enable AI Edge Intelligence. Lantronix’s advanced solutions include Intelligent Substations infrastructure, Infotainment systems and Video Surveillance, supplemented with advanced Out-of-Band Management (OOB) for Cloud and Edge Computing.

For more information, visit the Lantronix website .

