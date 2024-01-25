Latino Community Fund Welcomes Jean-Luc Rivera as Deputy Executive Director

The Latino Community Fund Expands Leadership Team with New Appointments

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / The Latino Community Fund (LCF Georgia) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jean-Luc Rivera as its first Deputy Executive Director, effective January 25, 2024.

Jean-Luc Rivera

Bringing a wealth of experience from the nonprofit and political arenas, Jean-Luc Rivera has made significant contributions, notably to the Atlanta BeltLine and Senator Warnock's team. His dedication and outstanding achievements in the field were recognized when he received the 30 Under 30 Young Nonprofit Professionals Network award in 2020.

A proud graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Jean-Luc has consistently demonstrated his commitment to making a positive impact on the nonprofit sector in Georgia. His passion for community development and advocacy aligns seamlessly with the mission and values of the Latino Community Fund.

His roots trace back to Coamo, Puerto Rico, grounding him with a deep sense of cultural connection and community engagement.

"We are so excited to welcome him to the organization and support his leadership journey," said LCF Georgia's Executive Director, Gigi Pedraza. "From membership development to fundraising, volunteer management and advocacy, Jean-Luc brings to the team not only diverse professional experience but also a personal story that is reflective of the realities of many of us growing up in the American south."

In addition to the hiring of Jean-Luc, LCF Georgia promoted Andy Santamaria to Civic Participation Field Manager, Dianne Román to Public Health Specialist and Ventanillas de Salud Coordinator, and Daniela Racines to Communications Administrator. They join the leadership team of Monica Garcia as Director of Programs & Administration, Pedro Viloria as State Health & Wellbeing Manager and Nataly Chalco as State Civic Participation & Coalition Manager.

