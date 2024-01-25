Pasadena Villa Outpatient Expands Mental Health Treatment Services in North Charlotte, North Carolina

BRENTWOOD, TN / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare, a leading provider of mental health treatment services, is proud to announce the opening of its second Pasadena Villa Outpatient location in Charlotte, North Carolina. Located on the northern side of Charlotte, this clinic was developed in response to the growing demand for high-quality clinical treatment for mental health disorders in the Greater Charlotte region. This clinic joins a network of Pasadena Villa Outpatient locations in Tennessee, North Carolina, and Virginia as their eleventh location and fifth in North Carolina.

Recent data from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) states that in North Carolina:

Over 1,115,000 adults in the state have a mental health condition.

Of these adults, 382,000 did not receive the necessary mental health care.

North Carolinians are over seven times more likely to be forced out-of-network for mental health care compared to primary health care, resulting in difficulties in accessing care and higher out-of-pocket costs.

"Unmet demand for mental health outpatient treatment services in North Carolina has increased," said Richard Clark, CEO at Odyssey. "We are committed to addressing the need and providing exceptional clinical care to individuals affected by mental health conditions in North Carolina and across the nation."

The clinic offers a partial hospitalization program (PHP) and an intensive outpatient program (IOP) for adults with a mental health disorder of all genders (18 years and older), allowing clients to transition seamlessly between levels of care as needed throughout their recovery journey. Each client's treatment is supported by close collaboration with providers in the community throughout their treatment.

About Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare

Odyssey, founded in 2015, has a diverse clinical network of services treating adults and adolescents for eating disorders, psychiatric disorders, dual diagnosis, and other addictive disorders. Odyssey provides a continuum of care within our Psychiatric Network and Eating Disorder Network, including inpatient, intensive residential, partial hospitalization, outpatient services, detoxification, and transitional living at over 50 treatment locations and affiliated Odyssey Outpatient Network clinics in nine states with over 600 total beds.

