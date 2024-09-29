Lebanon: About two million citizens displaced due to the ongoing Zionist aggression

A Lebanese government official announced that about two million citizens have been displaced from their homes due to the ongoing Zionist aggression on Lebanon for a week, which has resulted in the martyrdom and injury of hundreds. Nasser Yassin, head of the government crisis cell, Minister of Environment in the caretaker Lebanese government, said in press statements that about two million Lebanese have been displaced due to the ongoing Zionist attacks on Lebanon since September 23, including hundreds of thousands who have been displaced since the day before yesterday only. Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, announced yesterday, Saturday, that more than 200,000 people have been internally displaced in Lebanon due to the Zionist attacks. Grandi revealed in a post on the /X/ platform that more than 50,000 Lebanese and Syrians in Lebanon have crossed into Syria to escape the Zionist airstrikes. Lebanon is exposed to extensive Zionist attacks targeting various governorates and r egions, especially in the capital Beirut and the villages and towns of the south, which led to the martyrdom and injury of nearly three thousand people, and pushed hundreds of thousands of residents of the targeted areas into a large wave of displacement. The death toll from the Zionist aggression on Lebanon yesterday alone reached 33 martyrs and 195 wounded. Dr. Firas Al-Abyad, Minister of Public Health in the Lebanese caretaker government, also announced that the death toll from the Zionist attacks on Lebanon since October 8th has reached 1640 martyrs and 8408 wounded. Source: National Iraqi News Agency