Liverpool Strengthens Premier League Lead with Victory Over Manchester City

Liverpool: Liverpool solidified its position at the top of the English Premier League with a commanding 2-0 victory over Manchester City in matchday 26 on Sunday. The win was secured by goals from Mohamed Salah in the 14th minute and Dominik Szoboszlai in the 37th minute. According to Qatar News Agency, with this result, Liverpool now leads the league with 61 points, while Manchester City remains in fourth place with 44 points. In another match, Newcastle United defeated visiting Nottingham Forest 4-3 in a thrilling encounter. Alexander Isak scored a brace for Newcastle in the 33rd and 35th minutes, with additional goals from Lewis Miley in the 23rd minute and Jacob Murphy in the 25th minute. Nottingham Forest's goals were scored by Callum Hudson-Odoi in the 6th minute, Nikola Milenkovic in the 63rd minute, and Ryan Yates in the 90th minute. Newcastle's victory brings their total to 44 points, placing them fifth in the league, just behind Manchester City on goal difference. Nottingham Forest remains in thir d place with 47 points.