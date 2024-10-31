Madar Saudi Arabia Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work for 2024

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 31 October 2024 – Madar is proud to announce its certification as a Best Places to Work for 2024, a recognition that highlights the company’s unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive, collaborative, and innovative work environment. This certification is based on the feedback provided by employees and a comprehensive HR assessment.

This prestigious recognition underscores Madar’s dedication to building a workplace where flexibility and professionalism coexist, creating a thriving culture that supports both personal and organizational growth. Madar continues to stand out in the Saudi market by fostering a dynamic work environment where employees are empowered to excel and innovate.

In a statement, Saleh Al Farhan, CEO of Madar, shared his thoughts on the certification: “Madar’s true strength lies in its culture—a flexible, welcoming, and professional environment where collaboration thrives. Our team embodies a spirit of unity and innovation, making this recognition a testament to their dedication. We are fortunate to cultivate such an invaluable culture that drives our success.”

Madar looks forward to further enhancing its culture, ensuring that every employee feels valued and part of a united, forward-thinking team. This certification serves as a milestone in Madar’s journey of continuous improvement and excellence in the employee experience.

For more information about Madar, visit www.madar.app

For more information about the certification program, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/best-places-to-work-program/

Twitter: http://www.twitter/bptw4

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bptw4all/