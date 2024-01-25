MAGIC, PROJECT, and SOURCING at MAGIC Las Vegas February 2024 Opening Night Hosted by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 /

WHO: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson

WHAT: 50 Cent will host the opening night party for the February 2024 edition of MAGIC, PROJECT, and SOURCING at MAGIC Las Vegas. This event is not open to the public and registration is required.

WHERE: Las Vegas Convention Center

3150 S. Paradise Road

Las Vegas, NV 89109

WHEN: Tuesday, February 13, 2024

7:00 PM

About Informa Markets Fashion:

Informa Markets Fashion part of Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF) connects and inspires the global fashion community through online experiences, industry insights, and worldwide fashion trade events including MAGIC, COTERIE, PROJECT, and SOURCING at MAGIC. From more effective manufacturing and supply chain opportunities to a discovery of inspiring collections and the newest trends in apparel footwear and accessories, Informa Markets Fashion's diverse portfolio supports the entire fashion ecosystem - fostering innovation and driving creativity year-round. For more information on upcoming events, please visit: www.findfashionevents.com

About Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson:

50 Cent, born Curtis James Jackson III, is an award-winning rapper, entrepreneur, actor and producer from Queens, New York. Recognized as one of the most talented and prolific music artists of his time, the Emmy and Grammy Award winner rose to fame with his record-shattering debut album "Get Rich or Die Tryin'" and has since sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and been awarded numerous prestigious accolades.

Jackson has carved out a thriving television and film career as both a best-in-class producer and star. In 2005, he founded G-Unit Film & Television Inc., which has produced a wide range of content across numerous platforms and sold a myriad of shows to various networks. Among these is the critically acclaimed #1 show on Starz, Power, in which he not only co-starred but also served as executive producer and director. He has successfully focused on the expansion of the Power universe with spinoffs Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force. G-Unit Film & Television also produced ABC's For Life, is currently in production on season three of the hit series, Black Mafia Family, for Starz and recently released the Black Mafia Family docuseries. In 2023, Jackson announced a non-exclusive multi-project development deal with FOX. G-Unit Film & Television is also in development on the scripted series Fightland and Queen Nzinga for Starz as well as Trill League at BET+. Untitled is in development for Paramount+ with Chad Stahelski attached to direct. Lady Danger starring Nicki Minaj is set at Freevee. G-Unit Film & Television recently released Hip Hop Homicides on WeTV. Jackson is also expanding into the podcast space through his new G-Unit Audio banner with the return of Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down a Drug Lord in partnership with iHeart Media and Lionsgate Sound.

Jackson also continues to widen his brand, and in 2016, launched luxury wine and spirits company, Sire Spirits, that owns Le Chemin du Roi Champagne and Branson Cognac. In 2023 Jackson embarked on a global tour "The Final Lap Tour" with over 103 shows across 35 Countries which kicked off in North America and continued through Europe, and Australia with over 1 million tickets sold.

