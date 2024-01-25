PRISM Vision Group Congratulates Reginald J. Sanders, M.D., FASRS

Dr. Reginald Sanders named President of the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS)

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / The Retina Group of Washington and PRISM Vision Group are thrilled to announce that Reginald J. Sanders, M.D., FASRS, was recently named President of the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS). The ASRS is the world's largest organization for retina specialists, serving as a national advocate and primary source of clinical and scientific information and education for its members.

Reginald J. Sanders, M.D., FASRS

Dr. Sanders is the first African American and the first PRISM-affiliated physician to serve as President of the ASRS. Throughout his career, Dr. Sanders has made significant contributions to ophthalmology, evidenced by numerous academic publications, impactful presentations, and a collection of well-deserved honors and awards. His exceptional achievements include his election as a charter inductee into the Retina Hall of Fame, further solidifying his standing as a leader in the field.

PRISM Vision Group congratulates Dr. Sanders and thanks him for all he has done to improve the lives of so many patients over the years.

