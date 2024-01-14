Martyrs and wounded in ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza strip

Occupied Jerusalem, Dozens of Palestinians were martyred and others were injured in the ongoing Israeli occupation aggression for the 100th day on Gaza Strip. Palestinian media reported that the occupation committed during the past hours a new massacre after at least two missiles bombed a three-story house in the Daraj neighborhood in central Gaza City, claiming the lives of 50 Palestinians and the injury of dozens. while his artillery bombed Al-Sabra and Al-Zaytoun neighborhoods in the city, killing 5 Palestinians and wounding 10 others. The Occupation artillery and boats bombed Palestinian homes in Tal al-Hawa area of sheikh Ajleen, southwest of Gaza City, with a number of shells, while its forces blow up a large number of houses near 10th Street in the South, and its aircraft launched other raids on Juhr al-Dik area. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency